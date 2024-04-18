AAA to host TSA PreCheck enrollment events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Auto Club, AAA, is hosting two TSA PreCheck enrollment events in Central Florida in April.

Dates & Locations:

Monday, April 22 – Thursday, April 25 AAA Winter Park 783 South Orlando Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789

Monday, April 29 – Tuesday, April 30 AAA Heathrow 1000 AAA Drive, Heathrow, FL 32746

“This is a convenient way to enroll in TSA PreCheck, which will enable you to bypass those long security lines at the airport,” said AAA Spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “You don’t have to be a AAA member to participate in this event. We just encourage residents to sign up in advance.”

READ: Eye-opening report from AAA shows drowsy driving is the silent killer on our roads

AAA said appointments are on a first come first served basis, and AAA membership is not required.

Enrolling in TSA PreCheck allows you exclusive access to screening lanes at over 200U.S. airports, no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets, children 17 and under can tag along with enrolled parents or guardians for free, and most TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than five minutes in line.

3 Easy Steps to TSA PreCheck :

1. Apply online: Submit an online application and schedule an appointment at either the Winter Park or Heathrow AAA office.

2. Enroll in person: Visit the Winter Park or Heathrow AAA office on the select date to complete the less than 10-minute enrollment which includes capturing your fingerprints and photo for the TSA background check. Be sure to bring documentation proving your identity and citizenship status.

3. Get your Known Traveler Number (KTN): Most travelers get their KTN in three to five days.

READ: AAA says “Hit the Brakes” on thinking Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking is foolproof

There is a $78 enrollment application fee, which covers five years of participation, if approved.

For more information, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group