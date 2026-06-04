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81st Citrus Bowl on Channel 9 set for January 2 at Camping World Stadium

Kickoff on January 2, 2027 has been set for noon.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Arch Manning and Texas won the 80th Citrus Bowl. Arch Manning and Texas won the 80th Citrus Bowl.
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Camping World Stadium undergoes a $400 million renovation, the downtown Orlando venue will still host their bowl games in December of 2026 and January of 2027.

The Citrus Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl and Florida Classic will all take place with a reduced capacity as construction continues.

The 81st Citrus Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 2 of 2027 at Camping World Stadium on Channel 9. Kickoff has been set for noon.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place on Tuesday, December 29 at 5:30 on ESPN.

The Florida Blue Florida Classic has been set for Saturday, November 21 at 3:30 on ESPN+.

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