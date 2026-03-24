54-year-old woman dies after 3-hour SWAT standoff in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — UPDATE 8:50 PM

A 54-year-old woman died after a three-hour SWAT standoff at a home in Palm Bay on Monday evening.

The incident started around 4:00 p.m. on March 23 when police arrived after reports of a shooting disturbance near Jupiter Boulevard and Serenade Street.

Chief of Police Mariano Augello identified the suspect as a 54-year-old woman, though her name has not been disclosed. Augello stated that the woman shot a gun from inside the residence at responding officers.

Augello confirmed that the team fired back during the encounter. Officers entered the residence around 7:19 p.m. and found the woman dead inside. Augello mentioned that no one else was in the home at that time. It is still unclear whether her wounds were self-inflicted or caused by the gunfire exchange with police.

Augello stated that more information would be released on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police responded to an incident involving a barricaded individual near the intersection of Jupiter Boulevard and Serenade Street.

The situation started after a disturbance that reportedly involved gunfire, according to officers.

No one was hit by gunfire during the initial shooting, and law enforcement officials confirmed that officers were not involved.

The individual is still barricaded inside a residence at that location. Currently, the SWAT team and a Crisis Negotiations Team are on the scene to handle the situation.

Authorities have established a large police presence in the area and are requesting that citizens stay out of the vicinity.

Residents and motorists have been asked to stay clear of the intersection while the incident is resolved.

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