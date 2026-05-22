51 dogs removed from Palm Coast home, woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has detained a 48-year-old woman from Palm Coast after an animal cruelty probe resulted in 51 dogs being taken from her residence on Rymshaw Drive.

The investigation started earlier this month when St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office looked into about 23 small dogs abandoned near U.S. 1 and County Road 204 in St. Augustine. Detectives linked more dogs to a Palm Coast home owned by Carolyn Loveman.

On May 18, FCSO Agricultural/Ranch Unit and Palm Coast Animal Control visited the residence, where Loveman voluntarily surrendered 48 dogs, including puppies. Many animals showed neglect signs like mange, fleas, overgrown nails, and matted fur.

Investigators described the home’s conditions as severe, with floors covered in animal waste, chewed walls, roach infestations, and strong odors. Three more dogs, including a sick Chihuahua, were found in a shed.

A veterinarian who examined the dogs reported that many were underweight and suffering from flea infestations, parasites, and long-term neglect. Officials stated that most of these conditions could have been prevented with regular care.

Loveman was arrested on one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty and 31 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $41,000 bond.

Authorities said the investigation in St. Johns County remains ongoing. The rescued dogs are now receiving treatment and may eventually become available for adoption through S.M.A.R.T. of Flagler County.

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