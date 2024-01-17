3 Seminole County schools close after water main break

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Three Seminole County schools will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break.

Seminole County Public Schools said Millenium Middle School, Midway Elementary School and Midway Safe Harbor families and students will be affected.

School officials said that restrooms are not fully functional because of water pressure issues, and there will be no school on Wednesday.

This includes after-school activities, extracurriculars, KidZone & Beyond and athletics.

The city of Sanford is working to repair the break, but the Midway area is still under a boil water notice.

Drinking fountains on these campuses have also been disabled. The schools will have bottled water while the boil notice is in effect.

Sanford officials said customers in the greater Midway community should boil water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing fruits or vegetables.

The notice will be in effect until the water samples determine whether it is safe.

See a map of the affected area below:

