ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks the official start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters say the tropics are off to a quiet start.

Several factors are helping keep storm development at bay across the Atlantic Ocean.

Water temperatures off the coast of Africa remain in the low to mid-70s, which is far too cool to support thunderstorm activity, let alone the formation of tropical storms or hurricanes.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season begins quietly as Saharan dust suppresses storm development

In addition, a large plume of dust from the Sahara Desert continues to stretch across the Atlantic.

This dry, dusty air suppresses cloud growth and limits the upward motion of moisture needed for tropical systems to develop.

As a result, forecasters are not expecting any tropical activity over the next seven days.

As long as the Saharan dust remains in place, conditions will remain unfavorable for storm formation across much of the Atlantic basin.

While water temperatures in the Caribbean Sea are running slightly above average, no tropical development is expected in the short term.

With the season beginning on a quiet note, meteorologists say now is the ideal time for residents to review hurricane plans, restock emergency supplies, and prepare for the months ahead before any potential threats emerge.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

Stay with Channel 9 throughout the season as we continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on any developing systems.

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