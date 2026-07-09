2 deputies taken to hospital after garage fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County deputies were hurt Thursday after responding to a house garage fire.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 8:29 a.m. for a house fire on Snowberry Circle that began in the garage.

Officials said two deputies were transported from the scene for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and the fire did not spread into the main living areas of the home.

The fire has been extinguished, but crews remain on scene conducting overhaul operations to check for any remaining hot spots and ensure the area is safe.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted and will assist in determining the cause of the fire.

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