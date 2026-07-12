ORLANDO, Fla. — Ten residents were displaced Friday afternoon after a two-alarm apartment fire at a complex in the 2900 block of South Rio Grande, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of the blaze and arrived to find heavy fire inside one apartment. The flames had spread to two neighboring units, prompting officials to upgrade the response to a second alarm.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading any farther.

In addition to the three apartments directly impacted by the fire, nine more units sustained smoke and water damage. Orlando Code Enforcement condemned those apartments due to the extent of the damage.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

0 of 8 2-alarm fire in Orlando displaces residents, condemns apartments Fire spread to multiple units, leaving several apartments condemned while investigators work to determine the cause 2-alarm fire in Orlando displaces residents, condemns apartments Fire spread to multiple units, leaving several apartments condemned while investigators work to determine the cause 2-alarm fire in Orlando displaces residents, condemns apartments Fire spread to multiple units, leaving several apartments condemned while investigators work to determine the cause 2-alarm fire in Orlando displaces residents, condemns apartments Fire spread to multiple units, leaving several apartments condemned while investigators work to determine the cause 2-alarm fire in Orlando displaces residents, condemns apartments Fire spread to multiple units, leaving several apartments condemned while investigators work to determine the cause 2-alarm fire in Orlando displaces residents, condemns apartments Fire spread to multiple units, leaving several apartments condemned while investigators work to determine the cause 2-alarm fire in Orlando displaces residents, condemns apartments Fire spread to multiple units, leaving several apartments condemned while investigators work to determine the cause

The American Red Cross was notified to assist the 10 displaced residents, including nine adults and one child. Officials said contact information was left with building management for residents they were unable to reach.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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