Kissimmee Utility Authority launches home EV charger program

Kissimmee Utility Authority

With more people across the country owning electric vehicles, a new program launched this week by the Kissimmee Utility Authority allows residents the convenience of charging their electric vehicles at home with a KUA Home EV charger.

KUA says the Level 2 charger provides up to 32 miles of range per hour, depending on the battery size and state of charge. The charger requires a NEMA 6-50 EV outlet that must already be installed prior to setup.

Residents must be active KUA account holders in order to be eligible for the program.

For more information, including additional requirements and how to sign up for the program, click here.

