IMAGE: Extremely rare dolphin seen with thumbs on its flippers photographed in Greek gulf

Photographs reveal an unusual dolphin in the Gulf of Corinth sporting intriguing, hook-shaped “thumbs” formed on its flippers, as observed by researchers from the Pelagos Cetacean Research Institute.

The unique flipper morphology was documented on two occasions during summer boat surveys off the Greek coast.

Despite its distinct appearance, the dolphin seamlessly integrated with its pod, engaging in activities such as swimming, leaping, bow-riding, and playing with other dolphins.

According to Alexandros Frantzis, the scientific coordinator and president of the institute, this marked the first instance of such surprising flipper morphology in 30 years of open-sea surveys and coastal dolphin monitoring studies in Greece.

The dolphin's "thumbs" likely result from a genetic defect, experts told Live Science. (Image credit: © Alexandros Frantzis/Pelagos Cetacean Research Institute)

