A humpback whale swallows a kayaker - and it’s all on camera

Humpback Whale
Adrian Simancas was off the coast of Chile, in the Strait of Magellan, when a humpback whale surfaced and swallowed him whole. And his father caught the entire ordeal on camera.

Luckily, the whale released him after a few seconds. In the video you can hear his father telling him “stay calm, stay calm”.

The father and son both managed to get to shore safely.

