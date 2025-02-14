A humpback whale swallows a kayaker - and it’s all on camera





Adrian Simancas was off the coast of Chile, in the Strait of Magellan, when a humpback whale surfaced and swallowed him whole. And his father caught the entire ordeal on camera.

A terrifying incident caught on camera shows the moment a kayaker off the Chilean coast was swallowed by a humpback whale before being released unharmed. https://t.co/kaYSCeob5R pic.twitter.com/NLa4bj69Pn — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2025

Luckily, the whale released him after a few seconds. In the video you can hear his father telling him “stay calm, stay calm”.

The father and son both managed to get to shore safely.

