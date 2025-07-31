News

How much house $1 million buys you in Punta Gorda

By Stacker
Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Punta Gorda, FL. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Punta Gorda. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4226 Vasco St, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,328
- Price per square foot: $429
- See 4226 Vasco St, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

529 LA Caruna Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $462
- See 529 LA Caruna Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

197 Colony Point Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,680
- Price per square foot: $373
- See 197 Colony Point Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

24549 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,837
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 24549 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15897 Cranes Marsh Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,811
- Price per square foot: $355
- See 15897 Cranes Marsh Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

16202 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,411
- Price per square foot: $414
- See 16202 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

11 Sabal Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,371
- Price per square foot: $419
- See 11 Sabal Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

2064 EL Cerito Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $992,250
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,205
- Price per square foot: $450
- See 2064 EL Cerito Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

4081 Marianne Key Rd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $990,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,567
- Price per square foot: $385
- See 4081 Marianne Key Rd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

2833 LA Mancha Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $989,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,337
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 2833 LA Mancha Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

16148 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $988,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,218
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 16148 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3024 Big Bend Cir, Punta Gorda
- Price: $985,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,491
- Price per square foot: $395
- See 3024 Big Bend Cir, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

414 Caicos Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,209
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 414 Caicos Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

950 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,059
- Price per square foot: $473
- See 950 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

571 Port Bendres Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $969,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,809
- Price per square foot: $535
- See 571 Port Bendres Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

24247 Riverfront Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 24247 Riverfront Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3600 Kassandra Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,025
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 3600 Kassandra Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3629 Licata Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,681
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 3629 Licata Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

4320 Vasco St, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,395
- Price per square foot: $396
- See 4320 Vasco St, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

3606 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,151
- Price per square foot: $441
- See 3606 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

333 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,107
- Price per square foot: $450
- See 333 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

1230 Swan Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,950
- Price per square foot: $487
- See 1230 Swan Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

5010 LA Costa Island Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,333
- Price per square foot: $407
- See 5010 LA Costa Island Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

1796 Boca Raton Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,003
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 1796 Boca Raton Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

24805 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda
- Price: $934,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,945
- Price per square foot: $480
- See 24805 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

2856 Deborah Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,805
- Price per square foot: $329
- See 2856 Deborah Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15928 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,395
- Price per square foot: $386
- See 15928 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

584 Toulouse Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $910,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,735
- Price per square foot: $332
- See 584 Toulouse Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15599 Winchester Birdie Way, Punta Gorda
- Price: $907,520
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,799
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 15599 Winchester Birdie Way, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

15951 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda
- Price: $905,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,395
- Price per square foot: $377
- See 15951 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!