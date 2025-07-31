News

How much house $1 million buys you in Crestview

By Stacker
Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Crestview, FL. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Crestview. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview
- Price: $892,800
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,480
- Price per square foot: $360
- See 4353 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview
- Price: $885,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,525
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 5378 Staghorn Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

5740 N Highway 85, Crestview
- Price: $800,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,543
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 5740 N Highway 85, Crestview on Redfin.com

4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview
- Price: $799,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,694
- Price per square foot: $296
- See 4351 Poverty Creek Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

2226 W James Lee Blvd, Crestview
- Price: $699,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,091
- Price per square foot: $334
- See 2226 W James Lee Blvd, Crestview on Redfin.com

2675 Brodie Ln, Crestview
- Price: $618,485
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,017
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 2675 Brodie Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

4646 Chanteuse Pkwy, Crestview
- Price: $599,925
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,017
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 4646 Chanteuse Pkwy, Crestview on Redfin.com

5881 Stacy Ln, Crestview
- Price: $599,400
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,311
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 5881 Stacy Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 15.43 Ac, Crestview
- Price: $578,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,240
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 15.43 Ac, Crestview on Redfin.com

2405 Dakota Way, Crestview
- Price: $577,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,062
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 2405 Dakota Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

5774 Wayne Rogers Rd, Crestview
- Price: $569,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,438
- Price per square foot: $165
- See 5774 Wayne Rogers Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

4651 Meadow Lake Dr, Crestview
- Price: $549,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,349
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 4651 Meadow Lake Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com

4680 Lovegrass Ln, Crestview
- Price: $537,600
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,688
- Price per square foot: $200
- See 4680 Lovegrass Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

131 Wedgewood Ln, Crestview
- Price: $535,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 131 Wedgewood Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

6216 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview
- Price: $529,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,036
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 6216 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

4610 Antioch Rd, Crestview
- Price: $528,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,584
- Price per square foot: $147
- See 4610 Antioch Rd, Crestview on Redfin.com

6202 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview
- Price: $524,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,060
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 6202 Plum Orchard Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview
- Price: $514,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,237
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 5552 Frontier Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com

4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 6.44 Ac, Crestview
- Price: $510,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,240
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 4555 Wolf Track Rdg Unit 6.44 Ac, Crestview on Redfin.com

514 Mary Lou Way, Crestview
- Price: $510,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,113
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 514 Mary Lou Way, Crestview on Redfin.com

3129 Partridge Dr, Crestview
- Price: $505,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,596
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 3129 Partridge Dr, Crestview on Redfin.com

5882 Willow Ln, Crestview
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,521
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 5882 Willow Ln, Crestview on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!