How DeSantis’ ban on Chinese homeownership is impacting buyers and real estate agents 3 months in

Election 2024 Republicans Iowa Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's fall banquet, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave) (Bryon Houlgrave/AP)

Real estate agents in Florida are losing business as Chinese buyers walk away from deals following a ban on certain Chinese nationals owning property in the state.

The law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May, aims to counter the “malign influence” of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese buyers and real estate agents say the law is ambiguous and has introduced confusion and a growing risk of discrimination.

The law is being challenged in court, with opponents arguing that it resembles xenophobic “alien land laws” of the early 20th century.

