How DeSantis’ ban on Chinese homeownership is impacting buyers and real estate agents 3 months in

Real estate agents in Florida are losing business as Chinese buyers walk away from deals following a ban on certain Chinese nationals owning property in the state.

The law, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May, aims to counter the “malign influence” of the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese buyers and real estate agents say the law is ambiguous and has introduced confusion and a growing risk of discrimination.

The law is being challenged in court, with opponents arguing that it resembles xenophobic “alien land laws” of the early 20th century.

