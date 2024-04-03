Horrifying video shows moment a wild Zambian elephant charges, kills an American tourist

According to The Telegraph, a five-ton bull elephant in Zambia charged at a safari vehicle on a Saturday morning, resulting in the tragic death of an 80-year-old American tourist. The elderly woman was in the vehicle along with five other tourists when the elephant attacked. The powerful animal managed to flip the safari vehicle over several times, causing fatal injuries to the elderly woman and injuring two other tourists.

Video footage captured the dramatic incident, showing the elephant tracking the vehicle and trotting alongside it. When the safari vehicle suddenly came to a stop, the elephant swiftly pivoted and charged toward the tourists, ultimately flipping the vehicle upside down.

Keith Vincent, the CEO of the safari company, explained that the vehicle had stopped due to a blockage in the route. Despite the guides’ extensive training and experience, the challenging terrain and vegetation prevented the guide from moving the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough. Vincent expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased guest and assured support for the other affected guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident.

One international client killed by elephant in Kafue National Park from lufupa Lodge during Safari. Two injured and being evacuated to Lusaka. Full details being awaited from the operator through the Senior Warden Kafue Region. Very unfortunate indeed. pic.twitter.com/4ntbyhec1G — Gina (@ginnydmm) April 2, 2024





