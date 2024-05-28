VIDEO: Tragedy strikes Puerto Rico beach as three children are hit by lightning

In a harrowing incident on a beach in Isabela, Puerto Rico, three children were struck by lightning amid inclement weather conditions. The children, aged between 7 and 12, were enjoying a day at the beach when the tragedy occurred.

Authorities reported that the lightning strike happened on Monday, causing serious injuries to the children. They were promptly transported to a hospital in Aguadilla for urgent medical care. The oldest of the three is reported to be in serious condition.

The local police have confirmed the incident and are currently overseeing the situation. The community has been shaken by this event, and many have expressed their concern and support for the families affected.

As the investigation continues, officials urge the public to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions and to heed any warnings issued to prevent such unfortunate events.

CAUTION - The video below is difficult to watch.

GRAPHIC: Three children — ages 7, 10 & 12 — hospitalized after lightning strikes on Puerto Rico beach, police say pic.twitter.com/KJqzJUF0yx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2024

