Senate committee postpones vote on whether to advance CDC director nominee

NEW YORK — The Senate health committee delayed a planned vote Thursday on whether to advance the nomination of Dr. Erica Schwartz to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The committee plans to vote next week on whether to forward Schwartz’s nomination to the full Senate. The committee's chair, Sen. Bill Cassidy, said a family emergency was affecting the number of Republicans needed to be present to vote yes.

If approved, the 54-year-old Schwartz would become the 22nd director of the Atlanta-based CDC, which is charged with protecting Americans from preventable health threats.

Schwartz faced scrutiny during her confirmation hearing earlier this month about standing up to political pressure, and the committee's vote was expected to be close. Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican whose support is crucial, was among the senators asking how she might handle pressure from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if it conflicted with science-based decision making.

On Thursday, Cassidy said he had decided that she can resist such pressure.

The CDC has been in turmoil with leadership changes and staff losses since President Donald Trump returned to office last year. The director position is one of a number of high-level HHS health leadership vacancies, including surgeon general and commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Another open position is assistant secretary for preparedness and response, a position that oversees readiness for public health emergencies and disasters.

Sean Kaufman has been nominated for the position. He was also questioned at the confirmation hearing earlier this month, with several senators expressing unhappiness with some of statements against vaccination.

The committee decided not to vote on Kaufman's nomination Thursday. It scheduled to be taken up July 30.

“There are ongoing conversations with the administration on the path forward for Mr. Kaufman’s nomination,” according to a statement from a committee spokesperson.

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