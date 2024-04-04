News

Happening this weekend: Great American Cleanup event in Winter Park

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The City of Winter Park

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

As a part of the nation-wide Great American Cleanup, the City of Winter Park’s Natural Resources & Sustainability Department is looking for volunteers to help clean up litter at one of five locations in the city.

This event will take place Saturday, April 6, from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Organizers say volunteers will meet behind the Events Center at the Unity Bridge prior to the start of the event.

Major areas included in the cleanup are Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Ward Park, as well as the Howell Branch Preserve.

Supplies, including trash bags and gloves, will be provided to all volunteers.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!