Happening this weekend: Great American Cleanup event in Winter Park

As a part of the nation-wide Great American Cleanup, the City of Winter Park’s Natural Resources & Sustainability Department is looking for volunteers to help clean up litter at one of five locations in the city.

This event will take place Saturday, April 6, from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Organizers say volunteers will meet behind the Events Center at the Unity Bridge prior to the start of the event.

Major areas included in the cleanup are Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Ward Park, as well as the Howell Branch Preserve.

Supplies, including trash bags and gloves, will be provided to all volunteers.

