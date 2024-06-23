News

Happening Monday: Oath of Office ceremony for Orlando City Commission District 5

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Orlando City Hall

Orlando, FL — Shaniqua Rose will be sworn in as District 5 Interim Orlando City Commissioner Monday, June 24.

A ceremony celebrating Rose’s swearing-in will be held at 10:00am at Orlando City Hall.

Rose replaces Regina Hill, who faces charges of elderly exploitation and fraud, and was suspended as a result.

Click here for more information, as well as how to watch the ceremony.


