Happening Monday: Oath of Office ceremony for Orlando City Commission District 5

Orlando, FL — Shaniqua Rose will be sworn in as District 5 Interim Orlando City Commissioner Monday, June 24.

A ceremony celebrating Rose’s swearing-in will be held at 10:00am at Orlando City Hall.

Please join me on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 10am for the Oath of Office Ceremony located at 400 S. Orange Ave, Orlando FL 32801!!



For those unable to attend the Oath of Office, live and encore presentations will be available at https://t.co/SsUuXlE9XY. #District5 #ShanRose pic.twitter.com/QVas2qTkeB — Shan Rose (@ShanRose0217) June 20, 2024

Rose replaces Regina Hill, who faces charges of elderly exploitation and fraud, and was suspended as a result.

Click here for more information, as well as how to watch the ceremony.





