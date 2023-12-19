Funeral home gives family loved one's brain in a cardboard box

A Missouri family says they are suffering from severe emotional trauma after a funeral home gave them their loved one’s brain in a cardboard box.

The family of Frederick Dean Love Jr. went to Simpson Funeral Home to pick up his ashes, and was given a plastic sack containing a cardboard box.

The family made the six-hour drive back to their home and during the trip, smelled “an extremely pungent chemical smell.”

A subsequent investigation discovered the box was marked “biohazard.”

When they couldn’t get answers from Simpson Funeral Home, they took the box to another funeral home, where a staff member said, “essentially you guys were given a box that contains Fred’s brain by mistake by the funeral home.”

Love’s stepdaughter said she still has severe headaches from the toxic embalming chemical used on the brain.

The suit said that the family “expressed their bewilderment and extreme sadness with the interference in their grieving process.”

©2023 Cox Media Group