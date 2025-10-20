News

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin found dead at 36 years old

By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
Doug Martin against Luke Kuechly Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie Doug Martin (#22) rushes past Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (#59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012.
By Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Florida — According to Jenna Laine with ESPN, there was a long-standing tradition in which Gerald McCoy loved to treat his teammates. The sweet tradition was a visit from the ice cream truck, on their last day of minicamp, and Doug was always very happy about this.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Gerald McCoy, played for Tampa from 2010 until 2018, and then retired in 2021. McCoy and Doug Martin played together for six seasons in Tampa, from 2012 to 2017.

Back in 2012, Martin rushed for over 1,400 yards in his rookie season, which would end up being his career-high.

The former All-Pro mourned his loss for the former teammate on X earlier today.

The previous teammates Gerald McCoy was referring to were:

In which an autopsy after his death revealed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). A degenerative brain disease linked to repetitive head trauma.

    • The three-time pro bowl receiver Vincent Jackson, who died in 2021, at age 38.

The official cause of his death was reported as chronic alcohol abuse. An autopsy also found Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy in his brain.

Doug Martin died in Oakland police custody at age 36, after a brief struggle with officers who responded to a reported break-in. According to reports, he became unresponsive after being taken into custody and was then pronounced dead.

Although, the official cause of death has not been confirmed by his family, they’ve also asked for privacy after their tragic loss.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!