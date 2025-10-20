Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin found dead at 36 years old

Florida — According to Jenna Laine with ESPN, there was a long-standing tradition in which Gerald McCoy loved to treat his teammates. The sweet tradition was a visit from the ice cream truck, on their last day of minicamp, and Doug was always very happy about this.

Gerald McCoy, played for Tampa from 2010 until 2018, and then retired in 2021. McCoy and Doug Martin played together for six seasons in Tampa, from 2012 to 2017.

Back in 2012, Martin rushed for over 1,400 yards in his rookie season, which would end up being his career-high.

The former All-Pro mourned his loss for the former teammate on X earlier today.

Man that’s the 5th teammate I’ve lost. Yea I’m done for the day. Yall go check on yall people man. — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) October 19, 2025

The previous teammates Gerald McCoy was referring to were:

In which an autopsy after his death revealed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). A degenerative brain disease linked to repetitive head trauma.

A former fourth-round draft pick, Mike Williams passed in 2023 at age 36. Due to complications from a worksite accident in Tampa, Florida.

The three-time pro bowl receiver Vincent Jackson, who died in 2021, at age 38.

The official cause of his death was reported as chronic alcohol abuse. An autopsy also found Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy in his brain.

McCoy was also referring to linebacker Geno Hayes, a former Florida State Seminole. Who passed away in 2021 at age 33, due to chronic liver disease.

Doug Martin died in Oakland police custody at age 36, after a brief struggle with officers who responded to a reported break-in. According to reports, he became unresponsive after being taken into custody and was then pronounced dead.

Although, the official cause of death has not been confirmed by his family, they’ve also asked for privacy after their tragic loss.

