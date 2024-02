Food trucks from all over Florida are set to come together Saturday, February 10, from 11:00am to 9:00pm at Orlando Festival Park.

Officials with the event say a total of 40 trucks will “battle” for a grand prize of $1,000, with the winner being determined by votes casted by guests.

The event will also feature a full bar, as well as live entertainment, vendors, and more.

Admission is free.

