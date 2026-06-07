New Florida law requires driver’s licenses to display citizenship status

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will implement a new requirement for driver’s licenses and state identification cards to indicate a holder’s citizenship status, beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

The measure was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of the Florida SAVE Act.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) states that the mandate covers all newly issued, renewed, or replaced driver’s licenses and state IDs. U.S. citizen licenses will explicitly indicate their citizenship status, whereas licenses for non-citizens, including legal permanent residents, will feature the letters “NC” for “Not a Citizen.”

Current driver’s licenses and state IDs will remain valid until their expiration date.

Once a non-citizen obtains U.S. citizenship, the state will provide an updated replacement card free of charge. Click here for additional information.

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