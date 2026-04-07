Governor DeSantis signs legislation to combat terrorist groups and ban Sharia law in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation to strengthen the state’s legal framework and boost efforts against foreign influence and terrorism.

HB 1471 states Florida courts must follow constitutional law and cannot enforce foreign or religious laws, like Sharia, if they violate rights. It also bans foreign judgments or contracts attempting to bypass these protections.

DeSantis emphasized the need for a unified legal system based on the Constitution to protect state institutions from external threats. He said this legislation is part of a broader effort to defend Florida’s legal integrity and public safety.

The measure further enhances the state’s counterterrorism powers. The new legislation authorizes the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to identify domestic terrorist groups via its Chief of Domestic Security. Furthermore, terrorist organizations recognized federally will now be enforceable within state law.

Once designated, these organizations are subject to strict restrictions, such as bans on public funding and support. People offering material support to them could face serious criminal penalties.

HB 1471 also addresses educational institutions by banning taxpayer money from supporting or promoting terrorist groups. It permits disciplinary measures against students promoting terrorist violence. Violations could lead to loss of state funding for those schools or institutions.

The legislation expands on earlier measures by the state, such as an executive order from December that instructs agencies to prevent contracts, funding, and benefits related to terrorist groups or their supporters.

State officials say the new law aims to keep Florida’s courts aligned with the constitution and enhance protections against evolving security threats.

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