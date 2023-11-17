Florida mistress shoots into car of her ‘sugar daddy’s’ girlfriend and infant child

A Florida woman, who was the mistress of a man she referred to as her “sugar daddy,” is accused of firing a gun into the car of the man’s full-time girlfriend all while the girlfriend’s infant child sat in the car.

Zehra Percy, the alleged shooter, used the man’s gun in the act, per authorities. The Daytona Beach love triangle violently collapsed outside an apartment building on Nov. 4 when the 20-year-old Percy found out the man she was seeing had a full-time girlfriend.

The victim said she went to pick up dinner from Wendy’s at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 4 when she saw a silver car parked outside her house, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime. She told authorities she had seen the car pass by the residence before, so she approached the vehicle.

As the unidentified woman parked next to the vehicle, she saw Percy exit the apartment building. The woman’s boyfriend, who is also the father of her 1-year-old child, was walking with Percy, she told authorities.

