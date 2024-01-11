News

Florida moves to honor Jimmy Buffett with highway, license plate

By Laurel Lee

Florida Legilslature Jimmy Buffett Florida Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell shows samples of a proposed specialty license plate to honor iconic Florida singer Jimmy Buffet, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington, File) (Brendan Farrington/AP)

You could soon find one while driving down Jimmy Buffett Highway with a Margaritaville license plate.

The Florida Legislature unanimously approved two bills to honor Buffett yesterday saying, “Margaritaville is just what Florida is all about. Jimmy Buffett is the icon of Florida. No one represents the open sun, beaches, music more than Jimmy Buffett and Margaritaville.”

State Road A1A would become Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway under one bill.

The other bill would create a specialty license plate with the word “Margaritaville.”

Proceeds from license plate sales will go to a charity founded by Buffett, Singing for Change, and will benefit Florida nonprofits that help victims of hurricanes and other disasters.

