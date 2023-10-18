News

Florida GameStop employee charged with killing would-be shoplifter

By Joe Kelley

Derrick Guerrero, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an alleged shoplifter at a Gamestop in Pembroke Pines, police say. (Broward Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy) Derrick Guerrero, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an alleged shoplifter at a Gamestop in Pembroke Pines, police say. (Broward Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

By Joe Kelley

A Florida GameStop employee is facing a manslaughter charge after he reportedly shot and killed a shoplifter.

Derrick Guerrero, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday, one day after an unidentified man stole an unspecified piece of merchandise from the GameStop Guerrero works at, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

As the man walked toward the door of the store, Guerrero pulled a gun from his waistband and fired one shot, striking the man in the torso, police say. The man died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they decided to file the manslaughter charge after they determined the shoplifter didn’t have a weapon and hadn’t threatened Guerrero in any way.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!