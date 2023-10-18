Florida GameStop employee charged with killing would-be shoplifter

A Florida GameStop employee is facing a manslaughter charge after he reportedly shot and killed a shoplifter.

Derrick Guerrero, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday, one day after an unidentified man stole an unspecified piece of merchandise from the GameStop Guerrero works at, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

As the man walked toward the door of the store, Guerrero pulled a gun from his waistband and fired one shot, striking the man in the torso, police say. The man died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they decided to file the manslaughter charge after they determined the shoplifter didn’t have a weapon and hadn’t threatened Guerrero in any way.

Man shot and killed by GameStop employee who saw him shoplifting in Pembroke Pines, police say https://t.co/nfS3onjRbN — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) October 18, 2023

