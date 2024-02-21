News

Florida couple arrested, accused of sexual assault on household pets

By Joe Kelley

On Friday, February 15th, 2024, authorities in North Fort Myers, Florida apprehended a man and a woman for their disturbing actions involving household pets.

Samantha White, a 26-year-old, was accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with the family dog on multiple occasions. Shockingly, her husband, John White, aged 29, allegedly recorded these illicit acts.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office expressed his disgust at the couple’s behavior. He emphasized that abuse would not be tolerated in Lee County and vowed to protect those who couldn’t defend themselves. The couple now faces legal consequences for their actions.

As a result of the investigation, Lee County Domestic Animal Services removed four dogs from the Whites’ home and evaluated them for any injuries. Both Samantha and John White were subsequently released on a $5,000 bond each.

