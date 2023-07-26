News

First malaria, now leprosy infects eight people in Florida

Leprosy, a chronic infectious disease that damages the skin and peripheral nervous system, has become more common in Florida in recent years. In 2020, the Sunshine State was among the states with the highest number of leprosy cases, and the number of cases has more than doubled in the region over the past decade.

The increase in leprosy cases in Florida is thought to be due to a number of factors, including the growing population of the state, the increasing number of people who travel to leprosy-endemic areas, and the presence of armadillos, which can carry the leprosy bacteria.

Central Florida is particularly affected by the increase in leprosy cases. In fact, 81% of leprosy cases in Florida between 2002 and 2021 came from the area. This is likely due to the warm climate and the presence of armadillos in Central Florida.

So far this year, there have been 15 cases of leprosy reported in Florida. Eight of these cases were acquired in the state, with Brevard County accounting for three cases.

The good news is that leprosy is a treatable disease. With early diagnosis and treatment, most people with leprosy can live normal, healthy lives.

