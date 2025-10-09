Experts worried about children’s use of Alexa, Siri, and AI tools

New polling is revealing a significant rise in AI usage among children in the U.S.

A recent Pew Research Center survey found four out of ten parents reported that their children, aged 12 or younger, use voice assistants like Alexa and Siri.

One in ten parents say their children, aged five to 12, have used AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Findings also show the use of AI in education is growing as 26-percent of teens admitted to using ChatGPT for schoolwork.

Despite AI’s ability to assist in problem-solving, experts warn that reliance on the tools may hinder children’s natural curiosity and motivation to learn independently.

