Discovery Cove announces grand opening of all-new Flamingo Point habitat

Orlando, FL — Discovery Cove announced the unveiling of its all-new Flamingo Point habitat Friday morning.

Park officials say this new addition “offers guests an immersive and educational experience while promoting conservation efforts for the magnificent birds.”

“We are excited to open Flamingo Point.” said Brad Gilmour, park president at Discovery Cove. “As with The Grand Reef, Dolphin Lagoon, and other animal habitats here at Discovery Cove, Flamingo Point does double duty as a safe, familiar environment for these beautiful birds, while also serving as an amazing opportunity for our guests to observe and learn the importance of conservation.

Guests can also enjoy an up-close experience with the flamingos through the park’s Flamingo Mingle programs, with five percent of the proceeds donated to Audubon Florida in support of its efforts to protect the birds.

