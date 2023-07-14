News

Cruise ship passengers watch in horror as dozens of whales are slaughtered

By Joe Kelley

A cruise ship company has issued an apology to its passengers after they were subjected to the bloody slaughter of dozens of pilot whales.

A cruise ship company has issued an apology to its passengers after they were subjected to the bloody slaughter of dozens of pilot whales.

The incident occurred earlier this week in the Faroe Islands, where the cruise ship Ambition had docked at the port of Torshavn, according to the U.K.-based Ambassador Cruise Line. As the ship’s passengers gathered on deck, they were greeted by the sight of more than 150 people dragging the whales to shore and killing them with hooks and lances, marine life advocacy group ORCA reports. The slaughter is part of a highly-controversial tradition in the area.

In its apology to passengers, Ambassador Cruise Line officials say they’re “incredibly disappointed” that the hunt occurred near their ship, noting they “strongly object to this practice.”

