Florida judge in Trump’s classified documents case postpones indefinitely the May trial start

Former President Donald Trump Indicted On Federal Charges PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - UNSPECIFIED: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, stacks of boxes can be observed in a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

Judge Aileen Cannon has postponed Donald Trump’s trial date in Florida indefinitely.

Judge Cannon has vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date and is unable to set a new date because it “would be imprudent” with so many “pending pre-trial motions.”

“The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024 trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court.”

The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court, critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury.” The Court therefore vacates the current May 20,2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice.

