Crack cocaine, Army rocket launcher seized during ‘routine’ traffic stop

Police in Massachusetts have uncovered crack cocaine and a U.S. Army rocket launcher in a search of a “suspicious” truck.

The shocking discovery occurred Wednesday in Sutton, where Detective Alex Sinni searched the vehicle after spotting drug paraphernalia on the front seat – and was “shocked” to find an M190 launcher under the seat. “Once we were able to determine it was unloaded, we secured it,” Sinni says. “And then we searched the rest of the vehicle to make sure there were no explosives or rockets, or anything crazy like that.” When Sinni asked the driver what he planned to do with the weapon, he was “pretty vague” about his intentions, the detective recalls.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession/control of an incendiary device, arrest records reveal. The M190 has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Sinni says.

In a Facebook post, the Sutton Police Department writes:

Not that we didn’t enjoy watching all of the exercise so many of you got yesterday by jumping to conclusions in the comment section of our post (*hint of extreme sarcasm here*), but today we’re going to put this post under the title, “You found what!?!?” and see what happens.....

On Wednesday (correction, this was on Monday....it’s been a bit hectic lately), Det. Alex Sinni was doing some surveillance on a suspicious vehicle located in the side parking lot of the Red Roof Inn. Det. Sinni ultimately approached the vehicle which was occupied by one male in the driver’s seat, and began engaging him in conversation. While speaking with the operator, now known to be, Harvey Johnson Jr. of Spencer, MA, Det. Sinni observed items typically used in conjunction with illegal narcotics use. As Det. Sinni continued on with his investigation of this male, he also located an M190 U.S. Army Rocket Launcher in Mr. Johnson’s vehicle. Mmmmhmmm, you read that correctly....a ROCKET LAUNCHER! Det. Sinni also located a small amount of a Class B (crack cocaine) substance inside the vehicle.

Needless to say, the rocket launcher and drugs were seized by Det. Sinni and Mr. Johnson was charged with both of them. We had to do some research on what one does once they take possession of a rocket launcher (who knew?). Our colleagues from the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) arrived at our station yesterday to meet with Det. Sinni and custody of the device was turned over to those agents.

Mr. Johnson was charged with Possession of a Class B substance (crack cocaine) and Possession/Control of an Incendiary Device.

****All persons mentioned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.****

