In a recent Georgia trial, an expert in voting systems testified that Dominion Voting Systems machines were alarmingly susceptible to hacking. According to coverage by Law360 Pulse, the expert, Professor J. Alex Halderman from the University of Michigan, demonstrated how he could use a Bic pen and a smart card to easily copy, edit, and change votes within seconds.

This testimony took place in an Atlanta trial related to a case filed in 2017 against the state of Georgia. The Coalition for Good Governance, a liberal activist group, originally filed the suit, asserting that the state’s use of touch-screen computers for voting, without a verifiable print ballot, made the voting counts vulnerable to manipulation.

Today, the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia unsealed a 96-page report that I wrote w/ Prof. @_aaspring_ from @AuburnU. It describes serious vulnerabilities we found in Georgia's Dominion ImageCast X ballot marking devices.https://t.co/4oV0Do45YS — J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm) June 14, 2023

Professor Halderman, known for his report highlighting deficiencies in Dominion’s voting machines, presented his findings during the trial. Notably, the Coalition for Good Governance urged a federal judge to mandate Georgia to cease using Dominion Voting Systems, even after the state had switched its voting vendor in 2020. The lawsuit argued that the machines, despite changes, remained vulnerable to potential attacks.

Halderman writes:

While we are not aware of any evidence that the vulnerabilities have been exploited to change votes in past elections, without more precautions and mitigations, there is a serious risk that they will be exploited in the future.

Astonishingly, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has been aware of our findings for two years, just announced that the state will not get around to installing Dominion’s security patches until after the 2024 Presidential election. 🤦https://t.co/bnPXoP6Xc2 — J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm) June 14, 2023

BREAKING: In A Federal Court In Atlanta Georgia On Friday J. Alex Halderman (@jhalderm) Was Able To HACK A DOMINION VOTING TABULATOR In Front Of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg USING ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS! This Is Part Of A Long Running Lawsuit By Election Integrity… pic.twitter.com/nCSgmINTet — John Basham (@JohnBasham) January 20, 2024

You can read Halderman’s full 96-page report here:

Dominion Voting Systems, a voting machine company, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News for knowingly broadcasting lies that its voting machines were used to steal the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Fox agreed to settle the case and pay Dominion $787 million, roughly half the amount Dominion had been seeking.

The settlement was announced by Dominion’s lawyers and was a ringing endorsement for truth and democracy.

Dominion's lawyers called the deal a ringing endorsement for truth and democracy.

The settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News is one of the largest defamation settlements in U.S. history. The case exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.

The settlement amount is a significant victory for Dominion Voting Systems, which has been the target of numerous conspiracy theories and false claims since the 2020 election. The settlement also sends a strong message to other media outlets that they will be held accountable for spreading false information.

