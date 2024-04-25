Central Florida Community Arts to host “Call of the Champions” concerts next week

Central Florida Community Arts, in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, will present special “Call of the Champions” concerts at Northland Church in Longwood.

The performances are scheduled for Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3, both at 7:30pm.

Event officials say the concerts, which blend the worlds of sports and music, will feature the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra performing pieces that capture the essence of victory and teamwork found in both athletic and musical pursuits.

