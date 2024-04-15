John Wayne Bobbitt, whose wife sliced off his penis, loses more appendages from time at Camp Lejeune

John Wayne Bobbitt, a Virginia man whose wife Lorena Bobbitt infamously chopped off his penis with a kitchen knife in 1993, has faced further health challenges.

Due to toxic peripheral polyneuropathy, he has lost all 10 toes and now relies on prosthetics to walk.

This condition resulted from an illness he claims to have sustained while based at Camp Lejeune in the 1980s. The base’s water supply was badly contaminated with industrial chemicals during that time.

Despite the traumatic incident in 1993, doctors were miraculously able to reattach his severed manhood. However, over the past decade, Bobbitt’s health deteriorated due to the underlying illness.

A minor injury suffered at a construction site led to infections that spread into his bones, ultimately necessitating the amputation of all his toes.

The 57-year-old Marine Corps veteran has civil claims pending against the federal government and a disability claim stemming from the initial workplace injury.

