Caution urged for holiday travel with dogs

By Laurel Lee

The Department of Agriculture is urging dog owners to be aware of a “mystery illness” that is sweeping the nation.

The illness affects dogs’ respiratory systems, and the disease is untreatable with typical medicines.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the infection has been confirmed in at least 14 states, including Indiana, Illinois, California, and Florida.

A spokesperson explained, “With the upcoming holiday travel, it is important for pet owners to ensure their pets are up to date on any vaccinations and work with their veterinarian before traveling.”

