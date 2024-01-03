California retailers must have gender-neutral toy section

A new California law will require department stores to keep a gender-neutral aisle in the toy section.

The law requires retailers to “maintain a gender-neutral section or area”, but doesn’t ban previously-existing boy’s or girl’s toy aisles.

Retailers that don’t comply will be fined $250 for the first offense and $500 for the second offense.

California Assemblymember Evan Low, D-Silicon Valley, said an 8-year-old inspired him to introduce the bill.

“I was inspired to introduce this bill after 8-year-old Britten asked, ‘Why should a store tell me what a girl’s shirt or toy is?’” Low said in a statement. “Her bill will help children express themselves freely and without bias. We need to let kids be kids.”

However, California Family Council President Jonathan Keller previously expressed his displeasure with the new law.

“We should all have compassion for individuals experiencing gender dysphoria,” Keller said in a statement. “But activists and state legislators have no right to force retailers to espouse government-approved messages about sexuality and gender. It’s a violation of free speech and it’s just plain wrong.”

©2024 Cox Media Group