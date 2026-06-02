Trump makes changes to steel, aluminum and copper tariffs

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump on Monday adjusted tariffs on some steel, aluminum and copper imports, lowering some tariffs on farming equipment and extending the lower rate to other equipment.

In an executive order, Trump lowered tariffs on agricultural equipment, including combines and harvesters, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, to 15% from 25%.

He expanded the existing category of industrial equipment that is subject to a 15% tariff to include mobile industrial equipment like bulldozers and forklifts — when they're imported from countries that have a trade deal with the U.S.

The order says countries that use at least 85% melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight could qualify for a lower 10% duty rate, in an effort to encourage companies in other countries to use U.S. metals.

The changes go into effect Monday. They are temporary and set to expire at the end of 2027.

“In my judgment, this temporary modification appropriately accounts for these products’ roles in productive economic activity in the United States,” Trump said in his order.

Tariffs on copper, steel and aluminum were imposed during Trump's first term in 2018 under Section 232 of Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — which allows tariffs on imports that are deemed a threat to national security. He renewed those tariffs in April 2025.

Since then, Trump has been adjusting tariffs on metals and metal products. In June 2025, he hiked nearly all of his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to a punishing 50% from 25%.

In April 2026, he set a flat 50% rate for goods made entirely or almost entirely of aluminum, steel, or copper — such as steel coils or aluminum sheet — while implementing a 25% tariff rate for derivative products made “substantially” of steel, aluminum or copper.

Barry Appleton, a law professor and co-director New York Law School's Center for International Law, said the adjustments appear to be more about the midterm elections than true relief for farmers.

"Farm bankruptcies are soaring, farm sentiment is declining, and Republican senators are openly warning their party is heading toward midterm losses in key agricultural states," he said. “This proclamation is the White House’s response: throw the farm belt a bone before voters go to the polls.”

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