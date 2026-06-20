A founder of Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft killed in a plane crash in western France

PARIS — A founder of global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of Assassin's Creed, was killed in a plane crash in western France, authorities said Saturday.

Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the company and president of the Guillemot Foundation, died in an accident, Ubisoft said in a statement to The Associated Press. It did not elaborate.

A Cessna plane carrying Guillemot and one other person crashed Friday evening in a field just before landing at La Baule Airport on the Atlantic coast, a La Baule airport official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named.

Local media said both people aboard were killed.

Guillemot and four brothers founded Ubisoft in 1986. In addition to the popular Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft’s games also include Just Dance, and the Rayman and Tom Clancy game franchises.

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