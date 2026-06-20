Dolce & Gabbana imagines a Mediterranean escape in menswear built for the heat

MILAN — Dolce & Gabbana pitched a menswear wardrobe built for both Milan's punishing heat wave and a Sicilian beach escape, sending models down a seaside-inspired runway in laser-cut suits, short shorts and breezy knitwear during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana created the backdrop with a video image of a rocky coastline at sunset, as models walked among columns evoking a Mediterranean terrace in swimwear and silk pajamas.

The collection kicked into high gear as the sun rose, with laser-cut suits, tunics and loose trousers designed to stay cool in the heat while transitioning from the workweek city to a weekend seaside getaway. The standout accessory was an oversized travel bag in leather, suede and raffia.

Short shorts showed off muscular legs, while loose-knit tops did the same for torsos. Suit jackets featured unusual upright lapels and unexpected details on the back, including back panels that could unbutton for added ventilation.

The brand’s craftsmanship was most evident in woven leather jackets, echoed in woven footwear.

The design duo incorporated its signature embellishments, including rhinestones on denim and more delicate coral beading on suits, shirts and trousers. The collection also featured religious-inspired motifs, including cross necklaces resembling rosaries and icon-style prints on T-shirts.

To close, the runway teemed with models in a sea of all-white looks, crisp and distinctly summer.

Front-row guests included Polish soccer great Robert Lewandowski, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, Italian actor Michele Morrone of Netflix’s “365 Days” and K-pop singer Soobin.

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