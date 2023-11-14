News

Border wall falls leave migrants with devastating and costly injuries, NYT reports

By Joe Kelley

Border Patrol agent seen buying tamales from vendor on Mexico side of wall FILE PHOTO: A Customs and Border Patrol agent is seen in a video buying tamales from a vendor on the Mexican side of a border barrier. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Joe Kelley

The New York Times reported on Tuesday a significant rise in the number of migrants experiencing debilitating injuries while attempting to scale the U.S. southern border wall in their illegal entry efforts.

Since the completion of the project to replace the previous 8 to 17 feet fencing with a 30-foot-tall steel bollard barrier along the California border in 2019, there has been a sevenfold increase in the number of individuals admitted to the trauma center at U.C. San Diego Health who fell from the border wall, reaching a total of 311 cases last year.

The financial burden of providing care for migrants at San Diego’s two trauma centers, U.C. San Diego Health and Scripps Mercy Hospital, has surged from $11 million between 2016 and 2019 to $72 million from 2020 to June 2022, the most recent available data.

Typically lacking insurance, the injured migrants often require multiple intricate surgeries and prolonged inpatient care. Moreover, the increased demand for treating severely injured migrants has impacted healthcare services for the local population, leading to longer wait times, such as a rise in the wait time for spinal procedures from three days to nearly two weeks in one example.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!