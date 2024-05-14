Boat found in connection with fatal hit-and-run that killed Florida teen while wakeboarding

Florida authorities have located the boat implicated in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a 15-year-old wakeboarder in the vicinity of Miami.

The young wakeboarder, identified only as 15-year-old Ella Adler, was hit by a boat while participating in the sport near Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The teenager had tumbled into the water while being towed and was awaiting rescue when she was struck by another boat, which subsequently fled the scene.

After an extensive search, the Commission announced on Tuesday that they have secured a boat that matches the description provided by witnesses. The owner of the boat is said to be cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The Commission’s Chairman expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and extended his condolences to the victim’s family, emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement to resolve the case.

The search for the boat involved significant efforts, and the Commission has appealed to the public for any additional information or video evidence.

The boat in question was described as having a light blue hull, possibly with blue or dark blue bottom paint, and equipped with multiple white outboard engines. It is estimated to be between 30 to 40 feet long. The investigation is still active.

