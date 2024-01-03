Best Buy will stop selling Blu-Rays, DVDs in 2024

Best Buy has announced they will no longer carry movies, including DVDs and 4K Blu-rays.

According to the sources, the store will also stop selling “physical movies online, including 4K titles and special-edition steel books that collectors look forward to.”

A statement made by the company reads, “To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago. Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

©2024 Cox Media Group