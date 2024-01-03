News

Best Buy will stop selling Blu-Rays, DVDs in 2024

By Laurel Lee
It’s the end of an era over at Best Buy as the company says it is planning to stop selling DVDs by the start of 2024.

Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical DVDs by early 2024 It’s the end of an era over at Best Buy as the company says it is planning to stop selling DVDs by the start of 2024. (Michael Vi/Getty Images)

By Laurel Lee

Best Buy has announced they will no longer carry movies, including DVDs and 4K Blu-rays.

According to the sources, the store will also stop selling “physical movies online, including 4K titles and special-edition steel books that collectors look forward to.”

A statement made by the company reads, “To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago. Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

©2024 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!