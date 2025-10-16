Ben’s Original recalls 3 rice products due to potential presence of rocks

Ben’s Original rice has been recalled due to potential contamination with small stones, posing a safety risk to consumers.

The recall affects specific batches of Ready Rice products, including Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Rice, sold at major retailers nationwide.

The products have a best-by date of 8/2026.

Consumers who have purchased the affected rice products should contact Ben’s Original consumer care at 1-800-548-6253 for a return.

This recall highlights the importance of product safety and transparency in the food industry, with Ben’s Original taking swift action to address the issue and protect its customers.

