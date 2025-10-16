News

Ben’s Original recalls 3 rice products due to potential presence of rocks

By Laurel Lee
Rice bags on store shelves
By Laurel Lee

Ben’s Original rice has been recalled due to potential contamination with small stones, posing a safety risk to consumers.

The recall affects specific batches of Ready Rice products, including Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Rice, sold at major retailers nationwide.

The products have a best-by date of 8/2026.

Consumers who have purchased the affected rice products should contact Ben’s Original consumer care at 1-800-548-6253 for a return.

This recall highlights the importance of product safety and transparency in the food industry, with Ben’s Original taking swift action to address the issue and protect its customers.

