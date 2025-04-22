News

Baby snacks recalled in 45 states over ‘choking hazard’

By Laurel Lee
Gerber Soothe 'n' Chew teething sticks
Recall alert Gerber has recalled and discontinued its Soothe 'n' Chew teething sticks. (Gerber)
Gerber Products Company has reissued a nationwide recall of its “Soothe n Chew Teething Stick” due to a potential choking hazard.

The recall affects retailers and consumers across 45 states and Puerto Rico and includes all batches of the teething sticks in Strawberry Apple and Banana flavors.

Consmers are advised to check their pantries for the recalled items and return them for a full refund.

Reports indicate that the products are still being sold in retail stores and online.

The company is offering around-the-clock customer support at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

