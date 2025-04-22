Baby snacks recalled in 45 states over ‘choking hazard’

Gerber Products Company has reissued a nationwide recall of its “Soothe n Chew Teething Stick” due to a potential choking hazard.

The recall affects retailers and consumers across 45 states and Puerto Rico and includes all batches of the teething sticks in Strawberry Apple and Banana flavors.

Consmers are advised to check their pantries for the recalled items and return them for a full refund.

Reports indicate that the products are still being sold in retail stores and online.

The company is offering around-the-clock customer support at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.

