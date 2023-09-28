Average American takes photos 6 times a day

What’s in your camera roll? A recent survey found the average American takes their phone out for a photo six times a day.

69% of respondents had photos of family members, 58% had selfies, and 52% had pet pics.

Respondents are more likely to take photos during graduations, weddings, and vacations. They’re also likely to look back on these pictures a little more than once a month.

70% of respondents intend to print out pictures, but only 19% do so often.

“In today’s digital age our camera rolls have become digital black holes where the stories behind our photos are getting lost,” Andrew Laffoon of Mixbook said.

©2023 Cox Media Group