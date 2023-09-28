News

Average American takes photos 6 times a day

By Joe Kelley

(Orlando Science Center/Orlando Science Center)

By Joe Kelley

What’s in your camera roll? A recent survey found the average American takes their phone out for a photo six times a day.

69% of respondents had photos of family members, 58% had selfies, and 52% had pet pics.

Respondents are more likely to take photos during graduations, weddings, and vacations. They’re also likely to look back on these pictures a little more than once a month.

70% of respondents intend to print out pictures, but only 19% do so often.

“In today’s digital age our camera rolls have become digital black holes where the stories behind our photos are getting lost,” Andrew Laffoon of Mixbook said.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

News Director

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!