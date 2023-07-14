Abducted Florida teen rescued during traffic stop

An abducted Florida teen was rescued by police during a ‘routine traffic stop’ in North Carolina.

Cops pulled over 40-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez and the 16-year-old passenger just after midnight on July 4th, and after asking “routine questions” began to suspect that something criminal was going on.

It turned out the teen had been reported missing earlier that day in Coral Springs, Florida.

Investigators say the teen had met Vazquez online and been convinced to run away with him.

Vazquez is in custody on charges of abduction of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and felony drug possession.

