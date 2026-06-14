The 50 greatest actors in movie history, according to fans

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America's 50 favorite actors who are men

Audiences know them from long-running TV series, big-time movie openings, and indelible stage performances. They've made viewers laugh, cry, and jump from their seats in fright. The best actors in the world have the power to move audiences in ways that few others can—which is why making a list of the absolute best is never an easy task.

To determine the American audience's 50 favorite actors who are men, Stacker analyzed data from YouGov, current as of June 2024. The list was ranked by the percentage of respondents who liked the actor. YouGov distinguishes actors in its surveys by providing a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that this potentially limits who is represented on this list.

However, the rankings still include an impressive range of thespians, including Oscar winners, box office juggernauts, and some of the "sexiest men alive." A handful of these actors have been on the nation's A-list for decades, while others have taken over headlines and screens more recently.

Steve Martin, for instance, built up a lengthy career in comedy writing and acting but had begun to slow down in the last few years. That is, until he soared back into the limelight in 2021 with his role on Hulu's hit series "Only Murders in the Building." Ryan Gosling, too, took some time away from Hollywood to focus on fatherhood after starring in the generally panned "Blade Runner 2049" and "First Man," only to reassert his blockbuster chops by playing Ken in 2023's massive hit "Barbie." And that's to say nothing of Matthew McConaughey's resurgence in the 2010s, a phenomenon aptly dubbed the "McConaissance."

Given how beloved the actors on this list are, it's no surprise that most continue to work regularly. In 2025, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the celebrated Paul Thomas Anderson movie "One Battle After Another," which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in March 2026. Robert Downey Jr. returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a post-credits scene for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and will reprise his role as Victor von Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday" in 2026. And Gosling starred in yet another major blockbuster in March 2026—the sci-fi adventure pic "Project Hail Mary," dubbed a "thrilling space odyssey" by David Rooney of the Hollywood Reporter.

We don't want to give away the entire list, though. Whether on here for the first time or the fifth, these actors wield some serious star power and have made quite an impression on American audiences. Read on to see if your favorite performer cut.

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#50. Leonardo DiCaprio

- Liked by: 68%

- Disliked by: 10%

- Neutral opinion: 19%

- Have heard of: 97%

After starting early as a child actor with supporting parts on "Romper Room" and "Growing Pains," Leonardo DiCaprio became one of the most lauded U.S. actors of all time. DiCaprio has accrued a long list of accolades for his starring roles in "Titanic," "Catch Me If You Can," "Blood Diamond," and "The Revenant," the latter of which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Despite garnering a reputation for only dating women under 25, DiCaprio (who is now in his 50s) has retained his America's sweetheart status. Beyond film, DiCaprio is also a well-known environmental activist and lends his celebrity status to causes that combat climate change.

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#49. John Goodman

- Liked by: 68%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 91%

Once best known for his starring role as Dan Conner on the hit TV show "Roseanne," John Goodman has only accelerated his career with time. The adaptable comedian and actor effortlessly transitions from heavyweight dramas to thrillers to lighthearted comedies and back again. Underscoring his versatility are his iconic roles in films as varied as "The Big Lebowski," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," "Monsters, Inc.," and "10 Cloverfield Lane." In 2025, Goodman retired the character of Dan Conner when "Roseanne" spin-off "The Conners" wrapped up its run in April, and he also voiced Papa Smurf in the July reboot film "Smurfs."

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#48. Ryan Reynolds

- Liked by: 68%

- Disliked by: 7%

- Neutral opinion: 15%

- Have heard of: 90%

Charming troublemaker Ryan Reynolds has dozens of films under his belt and counting, including John Krasinski's 2024 release "IF." Reynolds got his start in soaps, starring in Canada's teen drama "Hillside" (titled "Fifteen" in the U.S.) in 1991. After a smattering of comedies and dramas, he toggled between the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes, playing the titular character in "Green Lantern"—where he met his future wife, Blake Lively—and Deadpool in the X-Men franchise. Reynolds reprised his role as the "Merc With a Mouth" for 2024's summer blockbuster "Deadpool & Wolverine," co-starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

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#47. Tom Selleck

- Liked by: 68%

- Disliked by: 6%

- Neutral opinion: 17%

- Have heard of: 92%

Esquire gave Tom Selleck the honor of one of the most famous mustaches in the world, but Selleck is just as well known for his long TV and film career. He started acting in the late 1960s, but his breakout role was in the classic 1980s TV show "Magnum, P.I." Since then, Selleck has gone on to star in movies like "Three Men and a Baby," "In & Out," and the "Jesse Stone" TV movie franchise, as well as TV hits such as "Las Vegas" and "Blue Bloods." He has earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work and won each award once for "Magnum, P.I."

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#46. Laurence Fishburne

- Liked by: 68%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 12%

- Have heard of: 85%

You might know Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus in "The Matrix" or the incomparable Bowery King in the "John Wick" series. But his acting career started long before his days of kicking butt and taking names alongside Keanu Reeves. As a teen in the 1970s, Fishburne appeared on the soap opera "One Life to Live" and Francis Ford Coppola's acclaimed film "Apocalypse Now." More than a decade of steady on-screen roles later, he turned in an Oscar-nominated performance as Ike Turner in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It." Though his movies and TV shows typically tend toward high-octane action, Fishburne is also no stranger to slower dramas, like 2006's "Akeelah and the Bee." His eclectic output can be seen in his 2025 credits alone, which include the sci-fi horror film "The Astronaut," the animated movie "Sneaks," and the spy thriller "The Amateur." To top off his illustrious acting career, he's also produced several movies and TV shows, including all three shows in the "Black-ish" franchise.

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#45. Jim Carrey

- Liked by: 68%

- Disliked by: 12%

- Neutral opinion: 17%

- Have heard of: 98%

Known for starring in films like "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Dumb and Dumber," Jim Carrey has been making audiences laugh for decades. He ventured into acting through stand-up comedy, working onstage throughout the '70s before booking his first screen appearances in the 1980s. Carrey got his big break in the early '90s when he starred on the Fox sketch comedy series "In Living Color," along with Jamie Foxx and the Wayans brothers. He went on to star in '90s movies like "The Mask" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," but there's much more to Carrey than his slapstick performances. He's put on an equally impressive show in more dramatic films, like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "The Truman Show."

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#44. Patrick Stewart

- Liked by: 69%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 90%

Long before leading the X-Men as Professor X or commanding the USS Enterprise as Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek," Sir Patrick Stewart began acting in grade school in the 1940s and became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in the '60s. He stayed with them until the early '80s, and has since built a stacked resume with roles in everything from "Frasier" to "Gnomeo & Juliet." His performances have earned him four Primetime Emmy nominations and have even caught the attention of the British monarchy. The late Queen Elizabeth II knighted the actor in 2010. Fans of Stewart's superhero oeuvre were delighted when he returned as Charles Xavier for a cameo in 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." He'll be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when "Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters in December 2026.

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#43. Dwayne Johnson

- Liked by: 69%

- Disliked by: 10%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 96%

The Rock climbed the Hollywood ladder after being discovered while pro wrestling. His first leading role came in 2002 with "The Scorpion King" and exploded from there. He's appeared in everything from cartoons to comedies, seemingly endless action flicks, and even a Taylor Swift music video in 2020. Johnson has come out with projects every year as of late, including "Fast X" in 2023, and "Red One" and "Moana 2" in 2024. In 2025, he starred in the biopic "The Smashing Machine," which stirred up some Oscar buzz.

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#42. Dick Van Dyke

- Liked by: 69%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 19%

- Have heard of: 93%

Hollywood darling Dick Van Dyke has been in the acting game for more than 50 years and has garnered Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards along the way. As a comedian, singer, actor, and dancer, Van Dyke is known for a litany of film and TV roles. Some of his best-known performances include "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Mary Poppins" (he also costarred in the 2018 version), and "Bye Bye Birdie." In 2024, Van Dyke became the oldest person to win a Daytime Emmy for his appearance in Peacock's "Days of Our Lives."

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#41. Matthew McConaughey

- Liked by: 69%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 21%

- Have heard of: 95%

Alright, alright, alright—Matthew McConaughey's appearance on this list should come as no surprise. Born to a kindergarten teacher and former pro football player, McConaughey began pursuing acting while attending the University of Texas at Austin in the early '90s. In 1993, the same year he graduated, he made his silver-screen debut as David Wooderson in Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused," a role that catapulted McConaughey to the big time. Three Emmy nominations for "True Detective" and one Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club" later, McConaughey continues to act and executive produce—and he's even returned to his alma mater, this time behind the podium as a professor. His most recent credits include 2025 movies "The Rivals of Amziah King" and "The Lost Bus."

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#40. Forest Whitaker

- Liked by: 69%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 16%

- Have heard of: 89%

Best known for his Oscar-winning role in 2006's "The Last King of Scotland," Forest Whitaker once pursued a very different career: football. After a back injury took him off the field in college in the early '80s, Whitaker set his sights on the arts instead. The versatile performer has played everything from a home invader ("Panic Room" in 2002) and a mobster (the Epix series "Godfather of Harlem") to a troubled jazz musician (Clint Eastwood's "Bird" in 1988). In addition to acting, Whitaker also directed 1998's "Hope Floats" and produced acclaimed movies like "Sorry to Bother You," "Fruitvale Station," and "Fancy Dance."

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#39. Adam Sandler

- Liked by: 69%

- Disliked by: 9%

- Neutral opinion: 16%

- Have heard of: 95%

Known for his comedic musical acts, funnyman Adam Sandler got his start as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in 1990. Though it might seem hard to believe now, executives at NBC fired him from the show in 1995. But Sandler wasn't down and out for long—the same year, he starred in "Billy Madison," the first of many successful movies. The actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter has credits in dozens of films, including a plethora of slapstick comedies and, more recently, lauded dramas, including the intense "Uncut Gems" in 2019 and "Hustle" in 2022. But he hasn't turned his back on comedies, reprising one of his most iconic characters in the sequel "Happy Gilmore 2."

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#38. Gene Wilder

- Liked by: 69%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 88%

Born Jerome Silberman in 1933, Gene Wilder was a beloved actor, writer, director, and author. Wilder's first big break came when he starred as Leo Bloom in the original film by Mel Brooks, "The Producers." From there, his leading roles took off as Brooks and others cast him in a variety of movies, including "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," "Blazing Saddles," and "Young Frankenstein." Later on, Wilder had a run of films alongside co-star Richard Pryor that included "Silver Streak," "Stir Crazy," and "See No Evil, Hear No Evil." After the death of his wife, Gilda Radner, Wilder helped found the Gilda Radner Hereditary Cancer Program at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

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#37. Ben Stiller

- Liked by: 70%

- Disliked by: 7%

- Neutral opinion: 19%

- Have heard of: 96%

The son of two celebrated comedians, Ben Stiller grew up in showbiz and spent much of his childhood exploring film and TV sets. However, it took some time to start his own Hollywood career. After making his Broadway debut at age 20 in "The House of Blue Leaves" in 1986, he then appeared on a few episodes of "Saturday Night Live" in the late '80s and hosted his own short-lived sketch comedy series, "The Ben Stiller Show," in the early '90s. Stiller went on to act, produce, and direct higher-profile projects (including the Apple TV+ hit "Severance"). Today, he's still best known for his on-screen performances in hit comedy franchises like "Zoolander," "Meet the Parents," and "Night at the Museum." He'll be returning to the "Meet the Parents" universe in the sequel "Focker In-Law," scheduled for release on Thanksgiving 2026.

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#36. Kevin Bacon

- Liked by: 70%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 20%

- Have heard of: 95%

The ubiquitous star of dozens of films, Kevin Bacon has touched every corner of Hollywood, cementing his cred for the parlor game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon." His biggest movies span every genre and multiple generations from "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Footloose" to "Tremors," "A Few Good Men," "Mystic River," and "Frost/Nixon." In recent years, Bacon has become something of a scream king, with roles in "MaXXXine" and "The Toxic Avenger." In 2025, he also made his first onscreen appearance with wife Kyra Sedgwick in over 20 years for the rom-com "The Best You Can."

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#35. Ryan Gosling

- Liked by: 70%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 19%

- Have heard of: 94%

Hollywood's favorite Canadian heartthrob Ryan Gosling got his first major TV role in 1993 with Disney's "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," starring alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. In the 2000s, he went on to pick up roles in "Remember the Titans" and "The Believer" before winning hearts in "The Notebook" opposite Rachel McAdams. He's since earned three Academy Award nominations for his turns in "Half Nelson," "La La Land," and "Barbie." But Gosling is much more than "just Ken"—he is also husband to fellow actor Eva Mendes and a father to their two children.

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#34. Michael Keaton Douglas

- Liked by: 70%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 17%

- Have heard of: 90%

Known for playing the titular role in Tim Burton's "Batman" movies, Michael Keaton Douglas (who started using his legal last name in 2024) has dominated American acting roles in drama and comedy since his breakout role as Bill "Blaze" Blazejowski in 1982's "Night Shift." He's had a major resurgence since 2014, when he won a Golden Globe and received his first Oscar nomination for his role in "Birdman," while his stunning performance in 2021's limited Hulu series "Dopesick" earned him his first Emmy win. He reprised his role as the fast-talking demon Beetlejuice in the 1988 movie's long-awaited 2024 sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

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#33. Christopher Walken

- Liked by: 70%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 87%

Although he's primarily known as a very serious actor (he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "The Deer Hunter"), Christopher Walken's lighter side has made him a fan favorite across generations. Whether it was his classic "More Cowbell" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" or his unforgettable cameo in "Pulp Fiction," Walken has proven time and time again to be one of cinema's versatile performers. Case in point—he starred as the villainous Emperor in 2024's "Dune: Part Two," and earned praise for his more grounded and emotional performance on Apple TV+'s "Severance."

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#32. Danny Glover

- Liked by: 70%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 16%

- Have heard of: 91%

Danny Glover started acting in 1979, but international fame didn't come until he starred opposite Mel Gibson in the blockbuster "Lethal Weapon" movies. Glover has continued working over the past four decades and has amassed nearly 200 acting credits over the course of his career. Outside of Hollywood, Glover is a political activist who lends his celebrity to causes regarding civil rights and labor rights.

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#31. Nicolas Cage

- Liked by: 70%

- Disliked by: 6%

- Neutral opinion: 19%

- Have heard of: 95%

Nicolas Cage has one of the most prolific careers in show business, starring in over 100 movies since the early 1980s. One of his most famous roles is his award-winning turn in the movie "Leaving Las Vegas," for which he garnered an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Actor. Casual fans of the quirky star might be surprised to learn that Cage is actually the nephew of famed director Francis Ford Coppola, which also makes him a cousin to fellow celebs Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Roman Coppola. Though he fell into a career slump during the 2010s with roles in a spate of low-performing films, Cage is back on top thanks to appearances in buzzy movies like "Pig" and the 2024 horror pic "Longlegs."

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#30. Sylvester Stallone

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 94%

With blockbuster hits like "Rocky," "First Blood," "Demolition Man," and "The Expendables," Sylvester Stallone has become a household name. But Stallone isn't just a muscular celebrity. In addition to his explosive roles, he's also written more than two dozen of his movies and been nominated for three Academy Awards (including Best Original Screenplay for "Rocky"). Since 2023, Stallone and his family have starred in their own reality TV show called "The Family Stallone," though the actor may be prouder of his role on Taylor Sheridan's crime drama "Tulsa King." In 2025, Stallone was announced as one of the newest recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.

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#29. Al Pacino

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 6%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 92%

Consistently considered one of the greatest actors of all time, Al Pacino can back up the claim with an Oscar and eight more nominations, four Golden Globes and 15 additional nominations, two Emmys and another nod, and two Tony wins of three nominations. Pacino has starred in classic films such as "The Godfather" franchise, "Scarface," "Dog Day Afternoon," and "Scent of a Woman."

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#28. John Ritter

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 16%

- Have heard of: 91%

John Ritter had an illustrious TV and film career that spanned more than 30 years before his death in 2003. He was most well known for his laugh-out-loud role on the hit TV series "Three's Company," but he also starred in films such as "Stay Tuned" and "Sling Blade." Ritter is the son of the singing cowboy Tex Ritter; both father and son have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame right next to one another.

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#27. Eddie Murphy

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 7%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 95%

Eddie Murphy's career started on the stand-up stage, but the moment he made his debut on "Saturday Night Live," he became a star. Movies followed soon after with early hits like "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop," only to be followed by equally successful "Coming to America." Murphy's worldwide box-office receipts total almost $8.2 billion, thanks in part to his role in multiple franchises like "The Nutty Professor," "Dr. Dolittle," and the animated juggernaut, "Shrek." He'll be reprising his role as Donkey when "Shrek 5" hits theaters in summer 2027. On the awards front, Murphy was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in "Dreamgirls" and won the Golden Globe for the same film.

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#26. Matt Damon

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 6%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 95%

Matt Damon is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, moving between action, comedy, and drama roles. Damon has been nominated for five Oscars and won the Best Original Screenplay award for "Good Will Hunting." Some of his most popular movies include "Rounders," "The Bourne Identity" franchise, "The Departed," and "The Martian." While much of his recent work is as a producer—he's credited as such on 2025 releases "The Accountant 2" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman"—Damon has the starring role of Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's hotly anticipated "The Odyssey," which is already selling out theaters in advance of its July 2026 release.

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#25. Sam Elliott

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 15%

- Have heard of: 89%

Sam Elliott's storied acting career spans nearly 60 years and includes many Western-centric roles. One of the earliest was a small part in the 1969 classic "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," and he also donned a cowboy hat to play an unnamed mustachioed character "The Stranger" in 1998's "The Big Lebowski." After the comedy became a surprise hit, Elliott made memorable appearances in movies like "Thank You for Smoking," "Ghost Rider," and "A Star Is Born." These days, he's perhaps best known for starring on the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883," which ran from 2021 to 2022.

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#24. Brad Pitt

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 7%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 96%

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has built a name for himself worldwide. He got his big break in the 1991 classic "Thelma & Louise," playing handsome cowboy conman J.D. Outside of his starring roles in "Ocean's Eleven" and "Fight Club"—as well as his tabloid-heavy relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie—fans might be surprised to learn that Pitt is also a big-time movie producer. His Plan B production company spearheaded giant blockbuster hits such as "World War Z," "Moneyball," and "Eat, Pray, Love," and has won Best Picture Oscars for "Moonlight" and "12 Years a Slave." But Pitt still has massive pull as an actor, as evidenced by the success of 2025's "F1," which earned over $625 million worldwide.

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#23. Clint Eastwood

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 8%

- Neutral opinion: 17%

- Have heard of: 95%

Clint Eastwood isn't just an Oscar-winning filmmaker, actor, writer, and director; he is also a composer and has written the scores for several films he directed, such as "Flags of Our Fathers," "Changeling," and "J. Edgar." As an actor, Eastwood's tough-guy appeal first dazzled audiences in spaghetti Westerns in the 1960s and then with his "Dirty Harry" movies in the 1970s. His directing and producing turns garnered him more awards, winning Oscars for "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby." Eastwood is also a known political figure, serving as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea in the '80s and rising to prominence as a sometime-conservative spokesperson.

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#22. James Earl Jones

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 89%

James Earl Jones, who passed away in September 2024, was a versatile actor whose baritone voice and acting chops scooped up multiple accolades. Over his 93 years, Jones garnered an honorary Oscar, a Golden Globe, three Emmy awards, a Grammy, and multiple Tony awards for his roles on the Broadway stage. Jones's unforgettable voice will forever be associated with Darth Vader from the "Star Wars" franchise, as well as the voice of Mufasa in "The Lion King." His on-screen presence has also dazzled audiences with performances in "The Great White Hope," "Picket Fences," and "Field of Dreams."

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#21. Patrick Swayze

- Liked by: 71%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 92%

Voted People's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 1991, the late, great Patrick Swayze charmed audiences with swoon-worthy roles and remarkable dance skills across the romance and comedy genres for decades. Among his most famous films are "Ghost," "Roadhouse," and the all-time classic "Dirty Dancing." In 2009, Swayze died tragically of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

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#20. Jack Nicholson

- Liked by: 72%

- Disliked by: 6%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 92%

Among the most adored actors in American cinematic history, Jack Nicholson's work has run the gamut from horror to touching rom-coms. He is the most-nominated male actor in Oscar history, with 12 nods: eight for Best Actor, and four for Best Supporting Actor. He has three Academy Award wins under his belt—for his performances in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Terms of Endearment," and "As Good as It Gets"—and has nearly 80 acting credits on his résumé.

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#19. Bruce Lee

- Liked by: 72%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 20%

- Have heard of: 97%

Born Lee Jun Fan in 1940, Bruce Lee is one of the most iconic martial arts figures ever. Although he had starred in many films in China before moving to the United States, he spent many years teaching martial arts before landing the role of Kato in "The Green Hornet" TV series. He went on to star in multiple movies, including "The Big Boss," "The Way of the Dragon," and "Enter the Dragon." Lee died at 32, but his film and martial arts legacies continue to this day: Time Magazine named him one of the most influential people of the 20th century.

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#18. Paul Newman

- Liked by: 73%

- Disliked by: 2%

- Neutral opinion: 15%

- Have heard of: 90%

Though he passed away in 2008, director and actor Paul Newman built a lasting legacy on- and off-screen. In the 1960s and '70s, he won over audiences playing rebellious criminals in "Cool Hand Luke" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," then went on to nab his first Best Actor Oscar in 1987 for "The Color of Money." His memorable performances continued up until 2008, the year he died, including a voice role in Disney's "Cars." As for his work outside Hollywood, in 1982, Newman started Newman's Own, a food company that donates all profits—$600 million to date—to children-focused causes.

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#17. Steve Martin

- Liked by: 73%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 13%

- Have heard of: 90%

Steve Martin won his first Emmy for writing in 1969, though his on-screen work didn't take off for another decade. He spent the intervening years performing standup across the country before starring in 1979's "The Jerk," followed by a long string of other iconic comedies in the '80s and '90s, including "Three Amigos!", "Parenthood," and "Father of the Bride." In 2021, Martin reunited with his "Three Amigos!" co-star and frequent collaborator Martin Short for the Emmy-winning Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building," which also stars Selena Gomez.

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#16. Hugh Jackman

- Liked by: 73%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 93%

Australian actor Hugh Jackman enjoyed his greatest commercial success as James "Logan" Howlett, better known as Wolverine, in the X-Men franchise from 2000 to 2017. His role held the record for the longest-running, live-action Marvel character until he was usurped in 2021—and while he might have gotten it back for reprising the character in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine," a surprise appearance by Wesley Snipes' Blade robbed Jackman of that glory. A triple threat, Jackman can transition from blockbusters to Broadway and back again. Jackman's role in "The Greatest Showman" earned him a Grammy (Best Soundtrack), while his starring role in "Les Misérables" earned him a Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

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#15. Tom Hanks

- Liked by: 74%

- Disliked by: 9%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 96%

Not only has Tom Hanks won multiple Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmy awards, but he has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the French Legion of Honor. On-screen, Hanks has delivered some of the most memorable performances in movie history while starring in gems like "Big," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Philadelphia," "Forrest Gump," "Toy Story," and many others. In 2025, he appeared in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme," and in 2026, he'll be playing Woody once more in "Toy Story 5."

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#14. Danny DeVito

- Liked by: 74%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 17%

- Have heard of: 96%

Diminutive star Danny DeVito might only be 4-foot-10, but he's a cinema giant. DeVito has more than 150 acting credits to his name, and some of the biggest roles came from "Taxi," "Romancing the Stone," "Ruthless People," "Batman Returns," and, more recently, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." DeVito won a Golden Globe and Emmy award for his role in "Taxi" and made a surprise appearance in 2024's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

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#13. Sean Connery

- Liked by: 74%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 13%

- Have heard of: 90%

Sean Connery will forever be remembered as the original James Bond thanks to his starring role in the 1962 classic "Dr. No." A slew of six Bond films continued after the original, as did international acclaim. The Scottish-born actor is known for more than just being a British spy on screen. He won an Oscar for his supporting role in "The Untouchables" and is indelible in the minds of audiences for parts in "The Hunt for Red October" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Beyond his screen roles, Connery was knighted in 2000 and also voted by People Magazine as the Sexiest Man Alive in 1989.

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#12. Liam Neeson

- Liked by: 74%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 15%

- Have heard of: 94%

Liam Neeson was born in Northern Ireland in 1952 and has been a working actor since the late 1970s. While he found some early success, it wasn't until Steven Spielberg cast him as Oskar Schindler in "Schindler's List" that he shot to stardom. After "Schindler," Neeson scored major roles in movies such as "Kinsey," "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," and the "Taken" franchise. While many of his recent roles have been in "Taken"-style thrillers, he showed his sense of humor in the 2025 reboot "The Naked Gun," which earned glowing reviews, including for his comedy chops. Neeson is also an outspoken activist who has used his celebrity for a variety of issues, like legalizing abortion in Ireland and gun control in the U.S.

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#11. Michael J. Fox

- Liked by: 74%

- Disliked by: 2%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 94%

Canadian-born Michael J. Fox has been entertaining audiences since playing a conservative Republican teenager in the hit comedy series "Family Ties." International stardom followed soon after when he wowed audiences in "Back to the Future," "Teen Wolf," and "Doc Hollywood." Since being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, Fox has worked tirelessly through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to help combat and find a cure for the disease. For his work on-screen, Fox has garnered four Golden Globes and five Emmy awards.

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#10. Jackie Chan

- Liked by: 74%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 18%

- Have heard of: 97%

Born Chan Kong-sang in Hong Kong in 1954, martial arts superstar Jackie Chan has amassed more than 130 acting credits between the U.S., China, and around the world. Part of Chan's fame comes from doing his own stunts, a skill he learned as a stuntman for Bruce Lee's movies "Fist of Fury" and "Enter the Dragon." Chan's fame took off in America when he teamed up with Chris Tucker in the "Rush Hour" movies and then with Owen Wilson in the "Shanghai Noon" franchise. Outside the movies, Chan is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has promoted several charitable causes.

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#9. Bruce Willis

- Liked by: 75%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 16%

- Have heard of: 95%

Though many audiences know Bruce Willis as one of the greatest action stars of all time, his career started on a much mellower note. Willis' first claim to fame came from the hit TV show "Moonlighting," for which he won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His action films piled on quickly after that, with megahits such as "Die Hard," "The Fifth Element," and "Armageddon." Off-screen, Willis co-founded Planet Hollywood and was once married to Demi Moore. His family announced his retirement from acting in March 2022 following his diagnosis of aphasia, which progressed and was later diagnosed as frontotemporal dementia. Since then, Willis' family has continued to share photos and provide updates on the actor's condition.

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#8. Anthony Hopkins

- Liked by: 75%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 12%

- Have heard of: 90%

The ever-prolific Sir Anthony Hopkins is still garnering film credits well into his 80s. He's taken home a multitude of awards, including two Oscars, four BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmys, and an Olivier Award. Among his most unforgettable performances are his starring roles in "The Silence of the Lambs," "The Remains of the Day," and "The Elephant Man."

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#7. Robert Downey Jr.

- Liked by: 77%

- Disliked by: 5%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 96%

Robert Downey Jr.'s roller-coaster career has taken him from leading man to struggling with substance abuse and back to leading man in one of Hollywood's best redemption stories. Downey Jr. achieved fame in the 1980s with roles in "Weird Science," "Less Than Zero," and "Chances Are" before scoring the role of a lifetime with "Chaplin." A series of arrests for drug-related crimes took over his life in the late 1990s before he began making a career comeback in the 2000s. Downey Jr. has since been on an incredible run of hit films that include Marvel's "Avengers" and "Iron Man" movies as well as the "Sherlock Holmes" franchise, and in 2023, he picked up his first Academy Award for his role in "Oppenheimer."

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#6. Keanu Reeves

- Liked by: 77%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 94%

Keanu Reeves is a household name whose movies have generated nearly $7.9 billion in box-office receipts around the world. Some of Reeves' biggest movies include "The Matrix" movies, "Speed," "Point Break," and the "John Wick" franchise. In 2025, he appeared in the "John Wick" spin-off film "Ballerina," and starred in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut "Good Fortune." He also reunited with his "Bill and Ted" co-star Alex Winter for a revival of "Waiting for Godot"—and made his Broadway debut in the process.

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#5. Harrison Ford

- Liked by: 78%

- Disliked by: 4%

- Neutral opinion: 13%

- Have heard of: 95%

Harrison Ford has played some of the most memorable movie characters of all time, including Han Solo in the "Star Wars" franchise, Indiana Jones in the "Indiana Jones" movies, and Jack Ryan in the Tom Clancy spy movie franchise. Other epic flicks include "The Fugitive," "Air Force One," "Blade Runner," and "Witness," the last of which landed him an Oscar nomination. All told, Ford's movies have grossed over $12 billion at the box office, making him one of the most bankable stars of all time. He's continued to have an active career into his 80s, making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2025's "Captain America: Brave New World," and starring on the TV series "1923" and "Shrinking." The latter earned him his first Emmy Award nomination. Off-screen, Ford is a big environmental activist and lends his celebrity to organizations like Conservation International—he's even had a few animal species named in his honor.

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#4. Denzel Washington

- Liked by: 80%

- Disliked by: 2%

- Neutral opinion: 14%

- Have heard of: 96%

Multiple Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is almost always mentioned in "greatest actor of all time" discussions—and for good reason. Washington has starred in endless award-winning movies like "Glory," "Cry Freedom," "Malcolm X," "Philadelphia," "Crimson Tide," "Training Day," and more. Not just a movie star, Washington is also known for his stage work, where he won a Tony for 2010's "Fences" and was nominated for another Tony in "The Iceman Cometh." He is the most nominated Black actor in Academy Awards history and has earned Oscar nominations in five different decades.

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#3. Robin Williams

- Liked by: 80%

- Disliked by: 3%

- Neutral opinion: 13%

- Have heard of: 96%

The comedian, actor, and philanthropist Robin Williams was a master at making fans laugh and cry with his unforgettable performances on stage, in film, and on TV. Winner of an Oscar, Emmys, Grammys, and Golden Globes, Williams was beloved for his roles in "Good Morning, Vietnam," "Good Will Hunting," "Dead Poets Society," and "Mrs. Doubtfire." Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63.

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#2. Samuel L. Jackson

- Liked by: 81%

- Disliked by: 6%

- Neutral opinion: 11%

- Have heard of: 97%

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the top-earning actors in Hollywood. The movies he has starred in have grossed more than $28.3 billion. Jackson has more than 200 acting credits to his name, which include such hits as the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, the "Iron Man" franchise, and the expanded Marvel Universe movies. Outside of the movies, Jackson was once a very active member of the Civil Rights Movement in the '60s and '70s and even served as an usher at Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral.

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#1. Morgan Freeman

- Liked by: 85%

- Disliked by: 2%

- Neutral opinion: 10%

- Have heard of: 97%

Morgan Freeman has been entertaining audiences since the 1960s and shows no evidence of slowing down any time soon. Freeman has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards and won for his role in "Million Dollar Baby." Over his long career, Freeman has amassed more than 150 acting credits and can be remembered for stunning performances in the likes of "Driving Miss Daisy," "The Shawshank Redemption," "Glory," and "Unforgiven." His recent work includes a starring role on the Taylor Sheridan series "Special Ops: Lioness," as well as the 2025 sequel "Now You See Me: Now You Don't."

Additional writing and story editing by Cu Fleshman. Copy editing by Paris Close.